The Beet

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

9 South Water Street • $$$

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)

Popular Items

Kung Fu Fighter$18.00
cabbage + romaine, hoisin chicken, edamame, radish, carrots, peas, cilantro, scallions, crispy wontons, with sesame ginger soy dressing
Beet Limeade$4.00
House made with lime + beet juices + sugar water
The Hulk$19.00
charred brussel sprouts + broccoli, crispy kale, quinoa + green rice, miso parmesan caesar, sunflower seeds + parmesan
Korean BBQ Short Rib Quesadilla$29.00
Korean BBQ short rib, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, scallion pancake quesadilla with pineapple slaw on the side
Chicken Burger$19.00
cheddar, umami glaze, basil mayo, cabbage, house made sweet pickles on a potato bun
*gluten free bun available
**chicken burger itself is does contain breadcrumbs + dairy
Miso Happy$18.00
red leaf + romaine lettuces, peas, edamame, radish, carrot, cucumber, avocado, chickpeas with sesame seeds, scallions, cilantro + crispy leeks, nori purée and yuzu lemon miso dressings
Vegetable Dumplings$16.00
edamame + cabbage dumplings pan sautéed finished with scallions, sesame + soy dipping sauce (6 per order)
*vegetarian
*not gluten free
*contain onion + garlic
El Nacho$18.00
cabbage + romaine, peas, radish, black olives, cilantro, jalapeño, smoked pinto beans, avocado, pico de gallo,
corn chips, aged NY cheddar, lime vinaigrette, spicy crema + cilantro crema
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9 South Water Street

Nantucket MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

