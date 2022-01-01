The Belair
A sophisticated cocktail bar serving savory foods.
3539 Belair Rd
Location
3539 Belair Rd
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Michael's Pizza and Subs
New, nice restaurant in the Berea/Belair Edison neighborhood. Great atmosphere to grab a bite to eat with friends and family. We also have carryout and delivery.
Come in and enjoy!
Blake’s Crab House, Inc.
Call ahead, save time!!
Koco’s Pub
We are open for carry out and dine in Tuesday 4:30-9pm, Wednesday-Friday 11am-9pm and Saturday 12-9pm! Online orders totaling more than $300.00 needs manager approval. Please call 410-426-3519 to speak with a manager.
One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs
Come in and enjoy!