The Bella Ciao

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA

201 South Tryon Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)

Popular Items

Marinara Pasta$10.95
Homemade tomato sauce, garlic, basil
Penne alla Vodka Pasta$13.95
Spicy tomato cream sauce, bacon, onion mix, garlic, basil
Carbonara Pasta$13.95
Cream, egg yolk, bacon, onions, parsley
Alfredo Pasta$10.95
Homemade pasta with scratch made creamy alfredo sauce
Lasagna$14.95
Homemade pasta layered with bolognese sauce, ricotta cheese, basil and topped with mozzarella.
Note: This item has a prep time of 12 minutes. No substitutions on lasagna.
Baked Ziti$11.95
Homemade penne noodles, tossed in seasoned ricotta, marinara and mozzarella
Note: This item has a 12 minute prep time
Cheese Pizza$10.95
Homemade tomato Sauce, mozzarella
Pepperoni Pizza$12.95
Homemade tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
QR Codes
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

201 South Tryon Street

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
