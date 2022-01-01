Go
Bellflower Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

209 Pearl St • $$

Avg 5 (128 reviews)

Popular Items

CHEF'S GUMBO$8.95
Peameal bacon, crab stock, tomato, roasted okra and peppers
#5 Fried Tofu (V) Sandwich$8.95
comes dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, pickle vinaigrette, dukes mayo on our house made milk bread
BEANS & RICE (V)$7.95
coconut milk, red beans, arbol chili
#7 Pimento Cheese (V) Sandwich$7.95
Pimento cheese sandwich, sharp cheddar cheese, Duke's mayo, pimento peppers, garlic, Crystal hot sauce served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
#3 Shrimp & Oyster Sandwich$10.95
comes dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, pickle vinaigrette, dukes mayo on our house made milk bread
#2 Fried Shrimp Sandwich$9.95
comes dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, pickle vinaigrette, dukes mayo on our house made milk bread
PEPPERONI ROLL$6.95
Our milk bread loaf baked with pepperoni inside.
This can be heated in an oven at home for a lovely snack anytime!
#1 Fried Oyster Sandwich$9.95
comes dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, pickle vinaigrette, dukes mayo on our house made milk bread
#6 Crispy Sweet Potato (V) Sandwich$8.95
comes dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, pickle vinaigrette, dukes mayo on our house made milk bread served with Stilton cheese.
#9 Cold Cut Sandwich$8.95
soppressata, capicola, mortadella, swiss, aged provolone, dressed with olive salad, we make this sandwich in advance to let the olive salad juices soak into the bread. no substitutions.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

209 Pearl St

Ypsilanti MI

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

