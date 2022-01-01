Go
The Bellows (TOAST NOW ONLY)

803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD 107

San Marcos, CA 92078

Popular Items

The Bellows Wedge$14.00
Grape tomato, red onion, bacon, blue cheese.
Faroe Islands Salmon$29.00
coconut curry sacue, roasted bell peppers, roasted carrots, cilantro
Margherita$16.00
mozzarella, basil
Short Rib Pot Roast$29.00
wood oven-roasted carrots, creamy horseradish
Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm

803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD 107, San Marcos CA 92078

