Go
Toast
  • /
  • Plano
  • /
  • The Bells Sweet Factory

The Bells Sweet Factory

Come in and enjoy!

2109 w Parker rd Suite 210

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sticky Mac (shareable size)$13.00
The infamous sticky MAC! Elbow noodles mixed with cheese sauce and cheese to give you a sticky effect. Cajun taste to satisfy your taste buds. (1 cup serving)
Sautéed Asparagus$10.00
Sautéed asparagus seasoned well to pair with your protein. (4oz serving)
8oz Salmon$20.00
Juicy blacken salmon grilled to perfection. Or try it fried golden.
Cajun Jambalaya (shareable size)$12.00
a New Orleans original side dish. Our cajun Jambalaya is mixed with chicken breast only (for guests with seafood allergies) Its a must try! (1 cup serving)
Nola Pasta$25.00
Penne noodles mixed with sausage, shrimp and chicken breast all grilled and mixed to perfection.
Grass Fed New Zealand Lamb Chops$27.00
Juicy seasoned lamb chops grilled to perfection.
Fish Pasta$25.00
9oz Swai Fish$13.00
Swai fish better then catfish. Try it blacken or fried golden.
Shrimp Pasta$22.00
Henny Glazed Shrimp$15.00
6 Colossal deep fried shrimp tossed in our signature Henny Glaze.
See full menu

Location

2109 w Parker rd Suite 210

Plano TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scotty P's

No reviews yet

Scotty P's is a family owned and operated restaurant that serves remarkable food prepared with excessive care using only the freshest ingredients.

Burnt Bbq & Tacos

No reviews yet

Undeniably authentic and irresistibly damn good Barbecue and Tacos.

Red Truck Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

La Salsa Verde

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston