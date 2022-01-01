Go
The Belmont - Online

Let us help make your Valentines Day one to remember! We have a pre-set 5 course dinner with 3 drink pairings for sale for Monday, Feb 14th only. There is limited seating and reservations are required for this event online. Please reach out if you have any questions.

3555 E Douglas Ave suite 500

MONDAY 2/14 - 6:30pm seating$200.00
Table for Two Includes: 5 Course Dinner and 3 Beverages Per Person (Cocktails Beer, Wine or Non-Alcoholic)
MONDAY 2/14 - 5:30pm seating$200.00
Table for Two Includes: 5 Course Dinner and 3 Beverages Per Person (Cocktails Beer, Wine or Non-Alcoholic)
3555 E Douglas Ave suite 500

Wichita KS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
