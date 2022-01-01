Go
The Belmont

Come on in and to enjoy Happy Hour
every day from open until 6:00 pm!

3555 E. Douglas Ave

Popular Items

Mediterranean$14.00
Spinach, romaine, red onion, cucumber, feta, cherry tomato, pita crisps, olives, Sito’s tabouli & lemon thyme vinaigrette | v
Jake's Chicken Sandy$15.00
Fried chicken breast, pineapple coconut slaw, tomato & spicy sambal mayo | df
Seared Salmon$26.00
Seared crispy skin salmon, mushroom hash, shallot, chorizo, corn, Yukon potato, cilantro, radish & poblano crema.
Fried Chicken$23.00
Half-chicken, fried to perfection served with bacon fat honey, potato salad & biscuit
The Douglas Burger$16.50
Sesame bun, wild mushroom aioli, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, shredded iceberg, grand cru cheese,
Standard Burger$15.50
Sesame bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo & American cheese
Beet Salad$14.00
Arugula, spinach, shaved fennel, mint, roasted beets, pistachios, goat cheese & champagne vinaigrette. | gf v
Kid Grilled Cheese$6.00
Comes with Drink, Fruit, Choice of Side and A Cookie.
Pimento Potatoes$9.00
Crushed fried red potatoes, pimento cheese sauce & house made crudité relish.
Kid Plain Burger$7.00
Comes with Drink, Fruit, Choice of Side & A Cookie
Wichita KS

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
