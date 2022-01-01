Go
Toast

The Benton Club

Experience St. Joseph history while enjoying social gatherings from small intimate dinners to large business or personal events!

402 N 7th St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

402 N 7th St.

Saint Joseph MO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Longboards Wraps and Bowls

No reviews yet

Best Wraps and Bowls, Hot or Cold! Hang Loose, Eat Longboards.

RC's Lunch Car

No reviews yet

Authentic Casual Cuisine

Mokaska Coffee

No reviews yet

Thank you!

Hi-Ho Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Irish Pub & Grill Est. 1910

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston