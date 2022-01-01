Go
BERG HAUS

GASTRO PUB, SPORTS & MUSIC

CHICKEN WINGS

7280 Lagae Rd • $$

Avg 3.5 (42 reviews)

Haus Salad$13.00
crisp romaine: cucumber slices, applewood bacon, fried onion and blue cheese crumbles & tomatoes. served with blue cheese on the side.
Haus Wings
like all great wing recipes, it's a secret: a bit hot a bit sweet grilled up perfectly. served with carrots and celery sticks. choose your sauce from blue cheese, ranch, or extra haus.
Haus Berger$16.00
this is simply a great "old school"style burger: haus marinated american produced and certified angus beef with cheddar, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion on a brioche bun
Tater Tots$3.50
Fat Ally Bacon Jam Berger$17.00
half pound american produced certified angus beef marinated, spiced & grilled. topped with our scratch fat ally bacon jam preserve, melted brie cheese & fresh arugula. choose your bun!
Pretzel (Mustard Only)$10.00
a buttery, large warm pretzel twist of the bavarian style served with queso cheese dip or spicy mustard
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.75
crispy chicken tenders and a side, served with your choice of dippin' sauce. we will make it "buff" style by request. choose bbq, ranch, honey mustard, or buffalo.
Buffalo Wings
these are the original recipe and we heard it: the, not so secret, ingredients for the upstate new york pub. choose from blue cheese, ranch or extra buff sauce.
Sports
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

7280 Lagae Rd

Castle Pines CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
