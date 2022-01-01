The Berliner Doner Kebab
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
No reviews yet
428 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
428 Westlake Ave N, Seattle WA 98109
Nearby restaurants
Willmott's Ghost
Flavors of Rome and Italy at large! Roman style pizzas, seasonal salads, salumi boards, tiramisu and more!
Evergreens
We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!
Deep Dive
The Bar At The Spheres. Open to the public everyday at 4pm.
The Victor Tavern - Via 6
The Victor Tavern is a modern urban tavern from Chef Ethan Stowell and is the perfect spot for a burger and a beer after work or for cocktails and dinner with friends while out on the town. Located across 6th avenue from the Amazon Spheres, The Victor features a spacious dining room, bar, open air patio, and gaming mezzanine with televisions, pool, and shuffleboard.