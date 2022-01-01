Go
The Berliner Doner Kebab

428 Westlake Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Hours

Popular Items

Chicken Platter$11.25
seasoned rice, garlic sauce OR dill yogurt sauce, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage salad with feta cheese
Chips$1.75
House Chicken$8.75
dill yogurt sauce, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, house bread (recommended), spinach tortilla, wheat tortilla, or pita wrap
House Lamb & Beef$9.75
dill yogurt sauce, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, house bread (recommended), spinach tortilla, wheat tortilla, or pita wrap
Lamb And Beef Fiery Kreuzberg$9.75
spicy yogurt chili sauce, mild pepper rings, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, house bread (recommended), spinach tortilla, wheat tortilla, or pita wrap
Lamb And Beef Platter$12.25
seasoned rice, garlic sauce OR dill yogurt sauce, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage salad with feta cheese
Chicken Fiery Kreuzberg$8.75
spicy yogurt chili sauce, mild pepper rings, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, house bread (recommended), spinach tortilla, wheat tortilla, or pita wrap
Chicken Berliner$8.75
garlic sauce, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, house bread (recommended), spinach tortilla, wheat tortilla, or pita wrap
Lamb And Beef Berliner$9.75
garlic sauce, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, house bread (recommended), spinach tortilla, wheat tortilla, or pita wrap
Lamb And Beef Scorching Kreuzberg$9.75
house hot sauce (very spicy), romaine, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, house bread (recommended), spinach tortilla, wheat tortilla, or pita wrap
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

428 Westlake Ave N, Seattle WA 98109

