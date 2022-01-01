The Best Goose
Come in and enjoy!
440 State St.
Attributes and Amenities
Location
440 State St.
Salem OR
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rex Prehistoric Patties
Paleontologists are discovering new things about dinosaurs everyday. For instance did you know birds evolved from dinos? Well much like their feathered brethren it's also been found that these ancient beasts were delicious, especially when grilled!
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
Elevated Italian food for the whole family!
Basil & Board
Basil & Board is an Italian pizzeria and wine cafe that's crafted for community.
Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar
Good Clean Food, Great Craft Beer