Go
Toast

The Beverly Hills Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

7321 Miami Lakes Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Salad$14.99
breaded chicken breast lightly fried with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red cabbage, cucumbers and herb croutons
Crispy Chicken Cobb$15.99
lightly fried chicken breast, egg, black olives, avocado, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese, bacon bits and herb croutons over romaine greens
Slimmer Plates
Enjoy a fresh garden salad with choice of baked potato, yellow rice, sliced tomatoes or vegetable with your choice of meat
1/2 Dozen Rolls$2.99
Apple Cranberry Chicken Salad$17.99
Field greens, granny smith apples, bleu cheese, red onions, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and topped with grilled chicken. Try with our cranberry walnut vinaigrette
Beverly Hills Cobb$15.99
grilled marinated chicken strips, chopped eggs, black olives, avocado, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese, bacon bits and herb croutons over a bed of greens
Garden Salad$4.99
iceberg and romaine lettuce with red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato and herb croutons
Soup 'N Sandwich$10.99
A bowl of today's soup with your choice of sandwich
Soup of the Day
daily cup or bowl of soup special
Caesar Salad$9.99
crispy romanie with parmesan cheese, herb croutons and tossed with our caesar dressing
See full menu

Location

7321 Miami Lakes Drive

Miami Lakes FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

100 Montaditos

No reviews yet

100 Montaditos is a gastronomic experience not to be missed. We have taken the quintessential flavor that Spain is renowned for and we have added a few ideas of our own. All of our ingredients are fresh, authentic, and delightful. Combined expertly, our ingredients include every culinary aspect of Spain, from our patented bread to our famous wine selection.
Our mission is to bring to Bring Spain to you, in all of its beautiful facets.
What better place to enjoy a match, a casual lunch with friends, or a night out on the town. Come and experience a taste of Spain.

Chela's Beer Garden

No reviews yet

Mexican Inspired Beer Garden

La Strega Cucina Italian & Steakhouse - Miami Lakes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BurgerIM Miami Lakes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston