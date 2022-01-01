The Bier Garden

Go
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

641 S Coast Hwy • $$

Avg 4.7 (381 reviews)

Popular Items

Impossible Burger$18.00
Plant Based Veggie Patty, Soyrizo, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Brioche Bun
Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower$12.00
Citrus Vinaigrette , Fresh Goat Cheese, Balsamic Glaze, Candied Pecans
Tennessee Hot Chicken Sando$16.00
BUTTERMILK AND HOT SAUCE BRINED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, ROOSTER MAYO, BRIOCHE BUN
Cheeseburger 101$16.00
Lettuce Tomato, Pickles, Cheddar, Secret Sauce
Short Rib Nachos$18.00
Braised Beef Short Rib, Tortilla Chips, Bier, Cheese , Pico de Gallo, Mango Salsa Chipotle Aioli, Cheese
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
SoCal Chicken$18.00
Mixed Greens, Marinated Chicken Thigh, Avocado, Corn , Black Beans , Cherry Tomatoes, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle Ranch
Bier Pretzels$12.00
Biergarden Mustard, Bier, Cheese, Kosher Salt
Salmon Burger$18.00
Pistachio Crusted Salmon Honey Glaze, Arugula, Garlic Aioli, Tomato, Fennel, Lime-Ginger Vinaigrette
Blackened Mahi Sandwich$17.00
GRILLED BLACKENED MAHI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHIPOTLE REMOULADE,
TOASTED SOURDOUGH
Family-Friendly
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

641 S Coast Hwy

Encinitas CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
