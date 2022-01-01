Go
The Big Catch at Salt Creek

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1500 2nd Street South • $$

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)

Popular Items

Cajun Pasta$18.00
tender penne with blackened chicken and
shrimp tossed in our signature alfredo
Mussels$14.00
DIET COKE
Beef, carrot, rice DOG MENU$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1500 2nd Street South

St Petersburg FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

