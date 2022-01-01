Go
The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah

984 NE PARK DRIVE

Popular Items

DYNAMITE SHRIMP$13.00
with tempura batter, sweet and spicy, dynamite sauce
GRILLED WILD SALMON$25.00
roasted garlic–basil butter, rice, fresh vegetables
1/2 LB. CHEDDAR CHEESE BURGER$16.00
hand–formed Double R Ranch smoked Wagyu beef blend, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion
ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE & CHICKEN FETTUCCINE$21.00
creamy and spicy, mushrooms, onions, peppers
ALASKAN COD FISH ‘N’ CHIPS$17.00
hand–cut filets beer battered with Mac & Jack’s African amber
served with tartar sauce and coleslaw
PEAR, PECAN & BLUE CHEESE SALAD$8.50
apple–basil vinaigrette
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER$7.00
made from scratch daily
KID'S CHICKEN TENDERLOINS$8.00
All white chicken tenderloins, hand breaded and lightly fried. Served with fries
BIG FISH COBB$25.00
seared scallops, grilled prawns, grilled wild salmon, bacon, mushrooms, olives, eggs, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese dressing
Side of Sourdough Bread$2.00
Made by Essential Baking Co., a local artisan bread company in Seattle
Location

Issaquah WA

Sunday12:00 am - 7:40 pm
Monday12:00 am - 7:40 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 7:40 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:40 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 7:40 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:40 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:40 pm
