The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah

Sip Restaurant - Issaquah

No reviews yet

Welcome to Sip at the wine bar & restaurant!

Sip's culinary expression is a mix of foods that are well prepared and well balanced. With our repertoire of progressive American cuisine, we'll not only satisfy your palate, but your sense of well being.

Welcoming. Sophisticated. Comfortable. Well balanced American cuisine that spotlights bold flavors & spectacular presentations. Pacific coast & global wine selection. Full bar service. A place to relax with a warm ambiance feel.

Discover new tastes & linger on favorite ones. Life's fast...sip slow...

