Go
Toast

The Big Fish Grill - Woodinville

Come in and enjoy!

13706 NE 175TH AVE NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

GRILLED WILD SALMON$25.00
roasted garlic–basil butter, rice, fresh vegetables
ALASKAN HALIBUT FISH ‘N’ CHIPS$22.00
hand–cut filets beer battered with Mac & Jack’s African amber
ALASKAN COD FISH ‘N’ CHIPS$17.00
hand–cut filets beer battered with Mac & Jack’s African amber
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER BOWL$7.00
Made in-house from scratch
CRAB AND SHRIMP LOUIE$24.00
Egg, tomatoes, olives, jack cheese, thousand island.
CHICKEN PICCATA$22.00
breaded chicken breast, artichokes, lemon–caper sauce, tomatoes, leeks, garlic mashed potatoes, fresh asparagus
BIG FISH COBB$25.00
seared scallops, grilled prawns, grilled wild salmon, bacon, mushrooms, olives, eggs, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese dressing
Side of Sourdough Bread$2.00
Made by Essential Baking Co., a local artisan bread company in Seattle
1/2 LB. WAGYU BEEF BLEND BURGER$15.00
hand–formed Double R Ranch smoked Wagyu beef blend, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion
ALASKAN HALIBUT TACOS$18.00
warm corn tortillas, chipotle ranch, jack cheese, roma tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, cilantro–lime vinaigrette, salsa casera
See full menu

Location

13706 NE 175TH AVE NE

Woodinville WA

Sunday12:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday12:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pablo - Woodinville

No reviews yet

Now available for take out and delivery!

Purple Cafe - Woodinville

No reviews yet

Currently offering food and our global wine list at 50% off menu price for pickup. Wines listed at discounted price. For wine deliveries and special requests, please text 425.502.5029.

Vivi

No reviews yet

We are a full service Italian restaurant located in the heart of wine country in Woodinville Washington. Looking forward to seeing you here!

Mercurys Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

100% Organic Coffee

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston