Go
Toast

The Big Salad

Because Your Body Deserves The Best!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

19595 Mack Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (330 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

19595 Mack Ave

grosse pointe woods MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Garrido's Bistro

No reviews yet

Venezuelan Latin flavor in every bite.
Family-owned and operated since 2015!
***APRIL 2022: Dining Room temporarily closed.
Currently Open for Carryout only.
Extreme Shakes & Cocoas not available for Carryout.***
<<<Garrido's is a Christian family-owned business. With every carryout order, we include complementary Christian Gospel Booklets. Our faith compels us to share it with others, and we mean no disrespect. If you would prefer to refuse the Christian booklet, please let us know through the notes on your order.>>>

aDa Edoardo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ferlitos Restaurant

No reviews yet

Available For Carry Out, Curbside Pickup Or Delivery!

The Original Pancake House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston