The Big Salad

Pangea's Pizza

No reviews yet

Located in beautiful downtown Traverse City with a large Rooftop Deck, Pangea’s has been creating stone-fired pizzas since 2006. Specializing in fresh ingredients, in-house recipes for delicious artisan dough and red sauce, we take a little extra time to ensure it's just right. We also feature fresh salads, apps and more.

Fully remodeled in 2019, our new layout makes for the perfect gathering spot for groups, friends and family.

