The Biltmore Bar & Grille

Call us with any questions! (617) 527-2550

1205 Chestnut Street

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$14.00
truffled, bourbon BBQ, white BBQ, or buffalo
Crab Crusted Cod$22.00
truffled mushroom risotto, balsamic glaze
Kid's Tenders$9.00
all white meat chicken, served with fries
Nashville Chicken$16.00
bacon, tomato, shredded lettuce, nashville spiced aioli, ciabatta
Black Bean Burger$16.00
shredded lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sriracha ranch
Chicken Wings$14.00
truffled, bourbon BBQ, white BBQ, or buffalo
Biltmore Burger$16.00
shredded lettuce, tomato,
bourbon BBQ onions, cheddar cheese,
secret sauce, brioche bun
Pretzel Bites$9.00
pub cheese, honey mustard
Kung Pao Brussels$9.00
crushed peanuts, pineapple, sriracha ranch
Fried Pickles & Peppers$9.00
ranch
Location

Newton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
