The Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
1129 College Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1129 College Street
Bowling Green KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hideout
Get excited for delicious drinks and most of all good company! We’re excited to serve you. Subscribe to our VIP list for news, specials and more!
Hilligans Sports Bar
We are the ultimate sports bar where you can enjoy great food, watch football, and play your favorite games. We have a full menu, and serve lunch and dinner.
Sonic Zone
Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
Hickory & Oak
Premium Steaks Prepared Over a Live Oak Fire.