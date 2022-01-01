Go
Toast

The Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

1129 College Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1360 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg Matilda$9.00
greens, beets, goat cheese, grilled pear, walnuts, cranberry balsamic vinaigrette
Bruschetta Pasta$16.00
Veal$23.00
mushroom, artichoke heart, arugula parmesan risotto, sherry cream sauce
Calamari$12.00
Tortellini Carbonara$17.00
house-smoked pork belly, peas, mushrooms, pecorino cream
Sm Matilda$7.00
greens, beets, goat cheese, grilled pear, walnuts, cranberry balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Picatta$19.00
tomato, spinach, capers, mushroom, white wine lemon butter, penne
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1129 College Street

Bowling Green KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
