The Bistro - Johnstown

Family owned local restaurant that offers only the best food and service. Enjoy our famous breaded wing dings and an ice cold beer and meet our friendly staff.

203 Nees Ave

Popular Items

Curly Fries$3.49
Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries$4.49
Wing Dings$1.95
Cheese Sticks$5.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Fish-Whole Size$10.49
Flavored Wings- 6$5.99
Steak Salad$9.99
French Fries$3.49
Chef Salad- Small$6.25
203 Nees Ave

Johnstown PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
