The Bistro - Johnstown
Family owned local restaurant that offers only the best food and service. Enjoy our famous breaded wing dings and an ice cold beer and meet our friendly staff.
203 Nees Ave
Popular Items
Location
203 Nees Ave
Johnstown PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Anthony's Restaurant Johnstown
Come in and enjoy!
Corner Coffee Shoppe
Home-style Cookin, with that old diner touch you love!
The Fifth Local Eatery and Alehouse
Come in and Enjoy
Bigdogz Grill
BIGDOGZ GRILL is Johnstown's Favorite Award Winning Family Sports Bar Restaurant
The menu features over 200 Favorites such as Angus Steaks, Crab Cakes, Fantastic Burgers & Sandwiches, Stromboli & Pizza, Huge Salads & Wraps and More!
One of Johnstown's Biggest selections of draft beer, with Twelve Drafts on tap.
Bigdogz is Johnstown's place to watch your favorite sports, with 19 TVs to watch all the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL & College games.