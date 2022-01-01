Go
The Black Birch

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2 Government Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (663 reviews)

Popular Items

Toasted Baguette$4.00
Duck Rillette$8.00
Arugula Salad$12.00
Grilled Squash$12.00
Chicken Cellantani$16.00
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$15.00

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2 Government Street

Kittery ME

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

