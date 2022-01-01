Go
The Black Olive

The Black Olive Restaurant sits in quaint elegance on the cobblestone section of Bond Street in old Fells Point, and though the restaurant itself is twenty years old, the spirit from which it springs holds a story that stretches through multiple generations. The restaurant is owned by the Spiliadis family, whose passion for food as art is grounded in a basic aesthetic principle: cook your food with an eye towards simplicity and tradition, and use only the finest ingredients, no matter what it takes to find them.
“Swimmingly fresh” fish is whisked from the ice display to be “prepared simply and beautifully” in the “delectable Greek style” before being filleted tableside at this “authentic” Fells Point Hellenic seafood specialist; “knowledgeable” servers and an “elegant, relaxed atmosphere” help make it a “perennial favorite” for those “willing to pay” the “heavy price tag.”
Food rated Extraordinary to perfection- Zagat

SEAFOOD • SALADS

814 S Bond St • $$$

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)

Popular Items

Village Pie$16.00
The Chef’s specialty, a beautiful village-baked homemade phyllo with Greek cheeses and a variety of savory greens and herbs.
Stuffed Calamari on the Grill$15.00
This Black Olive favorite takes fresh calamari, stuffed with Manouri and feta cheese, then delicately grilled for one of our most requested small plates.
A supreme juxtaposition of taste and texture.
Baklava$10.00
Tzatziki$10.00
A traditional Middle-Eastern spread made from Greek yogurt with dill, lemon, garlic and olive oil.
White - Santo Santorini$28.00
Greek Style Romaine Salad$12.00
Dill, spring onions, Manouri cheese & aged vinaigrette.
Savory Bread Pudding$12.00
A Black Olive invention is a bread pudding. Our famous olive bread, leeks, portabella mushrooms, artichokes and Greek cheese.
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake app$22.00
This is the ultimate version of the local favorite, made with fresh jumbo lump crab-meat, on a bed of baby leaf greens, with homemade olive oil based mayonnaise.
Russ' Favorite Scallop Appetizer$18.00
Russ was the artist who made many of the ceramics on display at the Black Olive. He absolutely loved these fresh, jumbo sea scallops that we grill and serve on a bed of baby leaf greens.
Tiramisou$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

814 S Bond St

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

