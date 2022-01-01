American
Bars & Lounges
Salad
The Black Patch Grille
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
101 W Main St
Princeton, KY 42445
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
101 W Main St, Princeton KY 42445
Nearby restaurants
The 88 Dip
50's Style Burger Joint With A Whole New Life!
VFW Jack Mcdoweell Post 5484
Come in and enjoy!
Ralph's Harborview Grill
Homemade southern cooking from our fresh burgers, hand cut Ribeye steaks and hand breaded chicken and shrimp to our famous KY Lake Hot Brown, all on beautiful Kentucky Lake!