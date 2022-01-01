The Black Stallion

Sherrill New York Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Here at Sherrill New York Pizzeria, there are three concepts that built our foundation:

Family, consistency, and PIZZA.



Since its beginning in 1982, we have been family owned and operated. Originated by the Lazio Family, Frank, Eleonora and Salvatore. The Lazios successfully built and ran the business for 20 years.



Since 2002, The Krawiec family has been committed to serving Sherrill with quality ingredients and service. For 33 years, our pizza has been made with the recipe Frank originally brought over from Sicily. To this day we use only the freshest ingredients to make our signature sauce.



Pizza is our passion, we hope you enjoy our pizza as much as we enjoy making it for you!

