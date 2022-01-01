Go
The Black Trumpet Bistro

Black Trumpet Bistro has been a family run restaurant in the heart of Huntington beach. Preparing fresh sauces, soups and dessert daily makes Black Trumpet Bistro a highlight of Huntington beach. We combine fresh ingredients, great recipes and friendly service at a fair price.
The Black Trumpet Bistro specializes in Mediterranean tapas, small plates that bring you flavors from Italy, France, Spain, Greece and Morocco right here to Huntington Beach, CA.

7041 Yorktown Ave #104

Popular Items

Filet Mignon Kebob$26.00
On a skewer with rice, vegetables. Tzatziki & Tabbouleh
Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Pecorino, Grilled Ciabatta
Roasted Cauliflowr$13.00
Almond, Harissa Yogurt, Shaved Green Onions
Onion Soup$15.00
Sicilian Mushrooms$15.00
Grounded beef, Madeira Wine Reduction, bread crumbs
Chicken Kebob$26.00
On a skewer with rice, vegetables. Tzatziki & Tabbouleh
Lamb Lollipop$14.00
One lamb lollipop with Mint pesto and couscous
Tacos$13.00
Grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, butter lettuce shell,
roma tomatoes, red onions, crumble feta, Tzatziki
Veal Meatballs$13.00
Marinara, pecorino cheese
Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Almond, chorizo, sumac vinaigrette
Location

7041 Yorktown Ave #104

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

