The Black Trumpet Bistro
Black Trumpet Bistro has been a family run restaurant in the heart of Huntington beach. Preparing fresh sauces, soups and dessert daily makes Black Trumpet Bistro a highlight of Huntington beach. We combine fresh ingredients, great recipes and friendly service at a fair price.
The Black Trumpet Bistro specializes in Mediterranean tapas, small plates that bring you flavors from Italy, France, Spain, Greece and Morocco right here to Huntington Beach, CA.
7041 Yorktown Ave #104
7041 Yorktown Ave #104
Huntington Beach CA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
