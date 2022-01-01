The Blind Fox

Go
Upscale members only speak easy bar. High end bourbon pours, craft cocktails, cigars, and small eats.

Location

207 C-D West Ave.

Kannapolis NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
This will be an astonishing establishment that will be in the City of Kannapolis with years of experience. A performance-driven culture and excellent service to bring an amazing adventure. Local Cabarrus County growers will be providing the beef &amp; pork - FARM TO TABLE for a splendid dining experience along with burgers, chicken, and seafood. We can not wait to give our community the best service and food around!
