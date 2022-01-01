Go
Toast

The Blind Rhino

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3425 Fairfield Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, on a wrap
6 Wings$11.00
Fried Pickle Chips$10.00
served with sriracha mayo
Classic Rhino Burger$14.00
SIDE-Fries$6.00
Boneless Wings$11.00
12 Wings$21.00
Side Cheese Sauce$1.00
Pork Nachos$12.00
braised pork, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, roasted poblano cheese sauce, charred tomatillo sauce
Soft Pretzel$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3425 Fairfield Ave

Bridgeport CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Luna Azzurra

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Smokin Noodle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hole In the Wall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Road Runner

No reviews yet

Enjoy our Santa Fe Street Food along with amazing Craft Beer+ Cocktails!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston