The Block

3919 Woodward Avenue

Blackend Caesar$20.00
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, blackened salmon.
Michigan Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, blue cheese, dried cherries, dried cranberries, candied pecans, raspberry vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad - Entree Size$12.00
Shotgun Shrimp$13.00
Crispy battered shrimp, shotgun sauce, scallions.
Spinach Dip$13.00
Three cheese blend, fresh spinach, artichoke w/ warm pita chips.
Featured Soup$6.00
Avocado Greek$13.00
Mixed greens, avocado, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, poppy seed dressing.
Woodward Wings$14.00
Oven roasted whole wings served w/ BBQ, buffalo, or sweet chili. (Extra Sauce is .50 cents)
BBQ Chicken Flatbread$12.00
BBQ chicken flatbread, red onion, bacon (optional) with our house made BBQ Ranch Sauce, topped with scallions.
Bacon Brussels$12.00
Crispy brussel sprouts, sriracha lime vinaigrette, crushed cashews, bacon.
3919 Woodward Avenue

Detroit MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
