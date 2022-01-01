Go
The Block Food + Drink

The Block serves up hot broasted chicken, elevated bar food, delicious sandwiches, juicy burgers, dynamite rice bowls, and an excellent selection of vegan offerings. We also love to serve your furry friends so bring them into our year-round patio and sip on a signature craft cocktail created from one of our signature barrels! See you soon :)

7007 Walker Street

Popular Items

Ellsworth Wi Cheese Curds$10.00
Beer-battered and served with spicy jam
Korean BBQ Yum Yum Bowl$16.00
Marinated steak, kimchee, and sunny side up egg, served over coconut jasmine rice and topped with yum, yum sauce
Full Order Bone in Broasted Wings$18.00
Served with carrots and celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese (extra $1.00) Sauces: Buffalo, Cajun Dry Rub, Guava BBQ, Hot Chic, Sweet Thai Chili, Darling's Buffalo Dry Rub™
Walleye Dinner$18.00
Tempura battered walleye served with fries, coleslaw, and house tartar sauce
Ancient Grain Salad$13.00
Chopped spinach, avocado, provolone, pecorino, roasted red pepper, quinoa, and farro tossed in fresh lemon juice and olive oil
Broasted Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Our Juicy broasted chicken breast topped with sweet chili slaw and house pickles. Served original or hot chic
Phuket Bowl$13.00
Kale, carrots, red bell peppers and brussels sprouts tossed in a creamy, yellow curry, cilantro and basil sauce, served over coconut jasmine rice and garnish with peanuts
Full Order Boneless Broasted Wings$18.00
Served with carrots and celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese (extra $1.00) Sauces: Buffalo, Cajun Dry Rub, Guava BBQ, Hot Chic, Sweet Thai Chili, Darling's Buffalo Dry Rub™
Double Royale with Cheese*$15.00
Two 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, red onion, house pickles and basil garlic mayo
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad$15.00
Crispy fried chicken, honey pecan drizzle, "superfood greens", craisins, butternut squash, apples, boiled eggs, tossed with green-goddess dressing.
Location

St. Louis Park MN

Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
