The Block Food + Drink

The Block serves up hot broasted chicken, elevated bar food, delicious sandwiches, juicy burgers, dynamite rice bowls, and an excellent selection of vegan offerings. We also love to serve your furry friends so bring them into our year-round patio and sip on a signature craft cocktail created from one of our signature barrels! See you soon :)
7007 Walker Street
St. Louis Park MN
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
