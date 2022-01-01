Go
The Bloom Cafe at Quality Gardens

Thank you for your support! Our hours are Tuesday-Sunday 8-4 pm.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

409 PA-228 • $

Avg 4.7 (297 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich - Build Your Own$5.00
Customize the egg sandwich of your dreams! Made with 2 local eggs scrambled, cheese, and your choice of bread.
Breakfast BLT$9.50
Bacon, 1 medium egg, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo on farm bread or whole wheat
Cactus Panini$9.50
Oven roasted turkey, pepper jack, avocado, tomato, spicy chipotle aioli on pressed sourdough
Avocado Toast$5.50
Fresh avocado on locally made sourdough, topped with mixed micro greens, salt and pepper.
Drip
Classic drip coffee from one of our local suppliers. 8,oz, 12oz, or 16oz available for online order.
Cookie
Farmhouse Cobb$10.00
Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, bacon, gorgonzola, homemade buttermilk ranch
The Bloom$9.00
Mixed greens, apple, dried cranberries, candied pecans, red onion, gorgonzola, house-made maple balsamic
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk with thin foam
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

409 PA-228

Valencia PA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:30 pm
