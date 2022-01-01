Go
The Blue Bears Special Meals

Whole quiches, tarts ,large quantities and special events , please call us : 609 454 3049. Thank you !

301 N Harrisson St

Popular Items

QUICHE SPINACH - Slice w/ Salad$9.90
QUICHE LORRAINE - Slice w/ Salad$9.90
SMOKED SALMON SANDWICH ON BAGUETTE WITH LETTUCE SOUR CREAM CHERRY TOMATO$13.00
PORK RILLETTE ON 1/3 BAGUETTE WITH LETTUCE, CORNICHONS$13.00
HAM AND SWISS CHEESE SANDWICH$9.00
1/3 of a baguette with butter, stuffed with ham and swiss cheese.
TOMATO MOZZARELLA PESTO SANDWICH$9.00
1/3 of a baguette stuffed with tomato, mozarella, pesto and lettuce.
PISTACHIO ROSEWATER CAKE$4.50
Gluten free with almond and corn flour
SOUP - WHITE BEAN: TOMATO, CARROT, ONION
CHICKPEA SALAD$4.00
Chick peas and red onions in extra virgin olive oil infused with cumin and Hungarian paprika from Skordo.
PAIN AU CHOCOLAT$3.30
Chocolate croissant, is a traditional French buttery, flaky, viennoiserie pastry with dark chocolate in its center, Also called Chocolatine .
Location

301 N Harrisson St

Princeton NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
