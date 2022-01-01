Go
The Blue Duck

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2661 Sutton Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1188 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
3oz smashed chuck patty with yellow cheddar on a potato bun
Shaved Brisket$15.00
Shaved brisket, white cheddar, jalapeño jam, and red onion on a potato bun
Duck Fried Rice$21.00
Fried rice with egg, peas and smoked duck ham, topped with a duck quarter, gochujang jelly, furikake, radish and green onion
Classic Burger$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, sharp cheddar, pickles on potato bun
Chicken Club$15.00
Swiss, bacon, avocado, and honey chipotle mayo on green Chile brioche
Sam Elliott Burger$16.00
BBQ rubbed, sharp cheddar, white cheddar, bacon, onion rings, arugula, sweet bbq sauce, red eye mayo on green Chile brioche
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.00
Lightly breaded and fried chicken fingers
Slamburger$16.00
Weekly outrageous burger of the week. Check it out on instagram @blueduckstl
DLT$16.00
Cured and smoked duck breast, lettuce, tomato, fried egg, and honey chipotle mayo on sourdough
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2661 Sutton Blvd

Maplewood MO

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

