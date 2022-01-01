Go
The Blue Elephant

Modern, innovative cuisine that fuses the "comfort" of Italian dishes with vibrant and savory flavors of the East (Thai & Japanese)

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES

152 E. High Street Suite 110 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1277 reviews)

Popular Items

High Street Roll$11.00
spicy tuna, scallions, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce
California$6.00
kani kama, avocado, cucumber
Dumplings$10.00
steamed, pork, scallions, soy vinaigrette
Spicy Tuna Crunch$9.00
aioli, scallions, tempura crunch
Fried Rice$15.00
eggs, carrots, onions, scallions
Pad Thai$15.00
wok stir fried rice noodles, eggs, scallions, peanuts, bean sprouts, fried tofu
Cheese Steak Spring Rolls$11.00
filet mignon, melted cheddar and jack
Chicken Drunken Noodles$18.00
wok stir-fried wide noodles, eggs, chicken, vegetables, spicy thai basil chili sauce *(Can be made Gluten Free if the modification is requested)
Rock Shrimp$15.00
crispy tempura batter, spicy aioli
Shrimp Tempura$9.00
spicy aioli, cucumber, avocado
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Corkage Fee
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

152 E. High Street Suite 110

Pottstown PA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
