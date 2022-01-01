The Blue Elephant
Modern, innovative cuisine that fuses the "comfort" of Italian dishes with vibrant and savory flavors of the East (Thai & Japanese)
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES
152 E. High Street Suite 110 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
152 E. High Street Suite 110
Pottstown PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ice House Steaks & Pizza
"From the Ice House to Your House"
~ Since 1989 ~
Now offering Beer Delivery!
The Blue Elephant - OLD VERSION
Modern, innovative cuisine that fuses the "comfort" of Italian dishes with vibrant and savory flavors of the East (Thai & Japanese)
Big Phil's Bar & Grill
Phood, Phriends, Phun!
Sly Fox Brewing Company
Fresh Beer and Fresh Food at the Brewery!