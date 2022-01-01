Go
The Blue Heron Grill

Your neighborhood family restaurant where you can come in, enjoy great food, atmosphere and relax!

14725 Victor Hugo Blvd

Popular Items

BONE IN WINGS$17.00
Bone-in or boneless wings tossed in a choice of sauce with bleu cheese or ranch for dipping
BONELESS WINGS$17.00
MAC & CHEESE$12.00
Our signature cheese sauce tossed with fusilli pasta, topped with house cheese blend $12
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
Romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar and bleu cheese, diced tomato, onion, and grilled chicken tossed in buffalo. Served with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
STEAKS BITES$15.00
Choice seasoned beef tips glazed with a red wine cajun sauce. Garnished with tabasco onion straws and scallions. Served with creamy horseradish
ROADHOUSE BURGER$14.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon, house BBQ sauce, jumbo onion ring, toasted milk bun
BYO BURGER$11.00
COCONUT CHICKEN BOWL$16.00
Tempura fried chicken tossed in coconut cream sauce. Served on jasmine rice with stir fried broccoli, red pepper and pineapple. Topped with scallion and toasted coconut flake
TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP$13.00
Turkey, bacon, avocado, red onion, tomato, chopped romaine and chipotle ranch, wrapped in a flour tortilla
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$7.00
A kid's favorite goldne fried to perfection
Location

14725 Victor Hugo Blvd

Hugo MN

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

