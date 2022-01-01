Go
Toast

The Blue House

Come in and enjoy!

3736 County Route 14 • $

Avg 4.9 (77 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Lovers$22.00
roasted Martin’s garlic/
red chile flake /
garlic Meier’s St, Regis parm cream/ Meier’s cheese curd/
garlic oil brushed crust
The Cheesesteak Sandwich$15.00
wood grilled C&M Beef/
ember roasted peppers & onions/
Meier’s cheddar sauce/
TBH organic sub roll
Corned Brisket Reuben Sandwich$15.00
C&M beef/
caraway kraut/
TBH special sauce/
Meier’s gruyere/
TBH organic roasted beet rye
Buttermilk Fried Canadian Walleye$28.00
Martin's cabbage slaw/
hand cut Mathew's kennebec fries/
TBH fire roasted ketchup/
lemon tartar
Margherita$20.00
organic tomato sauce/
TBH mozzarella/
Meier's St. Regis parm/
basil/
EVOO
The Figgy Piggy$22.00
Black Mission fig mostarda/
TBH bacon/
caramelized Martin’s sweet onions/
Lively Run Blue Yonder/
garlic Meier’s St. Regis parm cream/
kale
Pepperoni$22.00
organic tomato sauce/
TBH mozzarella/
oregano/
Vermont uncured smoked pepperoni
Buttermilk Fried Boneless Wings$14.00
M&M Farm chicken breast/
Wild Mountain honey hot sauce/
buttermilk ranch/
Kent Family Growers carrots
Wood Grilled 8oz. C&M Burger$18.00
Meier’s cheddar/
grilled onion/
TBH bacon/
lettuce/
house special sauce/
TBH sesame brioche/
hand cut Mathew’s kennebec fries/
TBH wood fired ketchup
Potato Chips$4.00
Mathew's kennebec potatoes
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering

Location

3736 County Route 14

Madrid NY

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saint Larry's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Park Bros | Potsdam

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

McDuff's Pub

No reviews yet

If you're looking for a relaxed atmosphere with great food and beer, you've found the spot. Using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, come in to enjoy a pub-fare meal. Enhance your meal and choose from one of our almost two dozen draft beers on tap or enjoy one of your favorite cocktails, from our full-service bar. Excellent nightlife later in the evenings, as well. Come on in and enjoy!

Park Bros | Canton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston