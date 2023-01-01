The Blue OX - 8051 WI-57
Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
8051 WI-57, Baileys Harbor WI 54202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Morning Glory - On Bailey's
No Reviews
8037 Wisconsin Highway 57 Baileys Harbor, WI 54202
View restaurant
Door County Cherry Hut - 4405 walker rd
No Reviews
8813 Wisconsin Highway 42 Fish Creek, WI 54212
View restaurant