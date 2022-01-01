Go
The Blue Ox

Come in and enjoy!

191 Oxford St • $$

Avg 4.9 (1971 reviews)

Popular Items

Tuna Tartare$20.00
Cucumber, cilantro, scallions, chive cream, Ox chili sauce, potato chips
Rigatoni Bolognese$29.00
Pork, beef & lamb ragu, garlic, rosemary, cream, parmesan
Pear Salad$14.00
Little Leaf Farms greens, sliced pears, Vermont goat cheese, roasted hazelnuts, maple dressing
Lobster Taco Special$27.00
Available for a limited time! Freshly shucked local lobster, tomato, scallion, avocado, chipotle aioli, grilled flour tortillas
OX Crispy Chicken$29.00
Herb marinated Bell & Evans boneless half-chicken with sage red bliss smashed potatoes, sautéed garlic & spinach, chicken au jus
Burgers$18.00
Add Bread Basket
Grilled Marinated Hanger Steak$33.00
Herb fries, grilled asparagus, green Chimichurri
Signature Ox Wings$16.00
Cajun rub, oak smoked, hot honey sauce, blue cheese dressing, scallions, sesame seeds
Classic Caesar Salad$13.00
Hearts of Romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing, parmesan
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

191 Oxford St

Lynn MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
