The Blue Plate - Northport - 450 McFarland Boulevard
Open today 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Location
450 McFarland Boulevard, Northport AL 35476
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Half Shell Oyster House - Tuscaloosa
4.5 • 793
2325 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurant