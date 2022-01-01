Go
The Blue Plate

Come in and enjoy!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Walking Taco with Water$5.00
Peanutbutter Cookie$0.75
Cobb In a Jar$5.00
Our Delicious Cobb In A Jar are made with Ham, Egg, Bacon, Lettuce, And Blue Cheese. We hope you enjoy it as much as we have!
If you Bring back the jar you can get a dollar back!!!
Turkey Wrap with Water$5.00
Water Bottle$0.50
Broccoli Cheddar Soup$4.00
Turkey and Cheese Wrap with Water$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.75
Frito Pie with Water$5.00
Location

415 N 31st St

Temple TX

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

