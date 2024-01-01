The Blue Room - 2197 Broad St
Open today 5:00 PM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
2197 Broad St, Cranston RI 02905
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Keane's Wood-Fired Catering - Warwick Ave
No Reviews
715 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02888
View restaurant