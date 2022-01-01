Go
Toast

The Blue Room / BELLY wine bar

Cambridge mainstay restaurant and wine bar. Good + Friendly since 1991

One Kendall Square

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Adult Brunch$27.00

Location

One Kendall Square

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ATWOOD'S TAVERN

No reviews yet

An intimate East Cambridge restaurant, bar, and music room currently masquerading as a burger bar.

Vincent's

No reviews yet

Neighborhood bistro, corner café, and Texas roadside brunch.

The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge

No reviews yet

Open for take out, delivery, and patio!
7 Days a week! 8am-8pm
Please order online!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston