Go
Toast

The Blue Spoon Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • DONUTS

517 Commerce Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Stacked Club$7.00
Big Blue Spoon Breakfast Burrito$4.50
Burrito Includes: Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Spinach, Tomatoes, Sriracha, Cheese.
Medium Mocha$4.00
Sandwich Special$9.00
Smoothie$4.00
Mint Sweet Tea$2.50
Sweet Tea$2.50
Stuffed Croissant$4.50
Buffalo Chicken Panini$8.00
Kettle Chips and French Onion Dip$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Delivery
Takeout

Location

517 Commerce Street

Bluefield WV

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The RailYard

No reviews yet

Order online and pick-up!

Drake's Place

No reviews yet

Drake’s Place is a carryout only quick-service restaurant serving downtown Bluefield, WV and the surrounding areas.

Macado's

No reviews yet

See you at the DO's!

Bellacino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston