The Blue Spoon Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • DONUTS
517 Commerce Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
517 Commerce Street
Bluefield WV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The RailYard
Order online and pick-up!
Drake's Place
Drake’s Place is a carryout only quick-service restaurant serving downtown Bluefield, WV and the surrounding areas.
Macado's
See you at the DO's!
Bellacino's
Come in and enjoy!