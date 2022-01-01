Go
The Blueberry Muffin

SANDWICHES

164 Summer St • $$

Avg 4.6 (577 reviews)

Popular Items

Home Fries$3.29
Bacon$3.99
Mickey Mouse Pancake$4.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
2 Choc. Chip$8.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
The Lumberjack$12.99
Two eggs any style served with your choice of meat, home fries, toast and choice of two pancakes or two slices french toast
Kids 1 Egg, Home fries & Toast$4.99
Half Order Homefries$1.50
Side of Corn Bread$2.99
1 Choc. Chip$6.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
Gluten Free Muffin$2.99
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

164 Summer St

Kingston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
