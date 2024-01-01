Go
Banner picView gallery

The Blueberry Muffin Pembroke - Pembroke

Open today 8:00 AM - 1:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

35 School Street

Pembroke, MA 02359

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am

Location

35 School Street, Pembroke MA 02359

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Towne Tavern & Treehouse - 242 Mattakeesett St
orange starNo Reviews
242 Mattakeesett St Pembroke, MA 02359
View restaurantnext
The Meat & Cheese Project -
orange starNo Reviews
38 Highland Dr Pembroke, MA 02359
View restaurantnext
Cape Cod Cafe Halifax - 300 Plymouth Street
orange starNo Reviews
300 Plymouth Street Halifax, MA 02338
View restaurantnext
Tolson's Tap and Tavern - 15 Columbia Road
orange starNo Reviews
15 Columbia Road Pembroke, MA 02359
View restaurantnext
Johnny Macaroni's - Plymouth Street - 1300 Plymouth Street (Route 106)
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Plymouth Street (Route 106) East Bridgewater, MA 02333
View restaurantnext
Mamma Mia's - Hanover
orange starNo Reviews
333 Columbia Road Hanover, MA 02339
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Pembroke

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cohasset

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Blueberry Muffin Pembroke - Pembroke

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston