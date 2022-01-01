Go
Toast

The Blueberry Muffin

Come in and enjoy!!

DONUTS

12 Village Green South • $$$

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg and Cheese$3.89
Grilled Cheese$5.99
Home Fries$3.29
Sausage$3.99
French Toast (3)$7.99
Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter
Bacon$3.99
Braised Short Rib Hash$12.99
Tender short rib, caramelized onion, spinach, potato glazed with demi glaće and served with two eggs any style and toast
Sausage, Egg, Cheese$4.99
Bacon, Egg, Cheese$4.99
Plain Waffle$7.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

12 Village Green South

Plymouth MA

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mamma Mia's Pinehills

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

East Bay Grille - Pinehills

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rye Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Highlimb Cidery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston