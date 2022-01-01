Go
The Blues Burgers

Grass Fed Burgers - Best in Hallandale

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

801 North Federal Highway • $

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)

Popular Items

Hoochie Coochie Man$18.00
Sliced Avocado, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Spicy Mayo
Baby Ribs$21.00
Smoked and slow cooked 12 hours Baby Ribs with BBQ sauce
Chicken Breast$16.00
Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Spicy Mayo
Muddy Waters$17.00
Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Fried Egg, Olives, Mayo
Cross Roads$17.00
Blue Cheese, Bacon, grilled onions
Damn Right I Got the Blues$17.00
Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Oinions, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Spicy Mayo
Smoked Pulled Akaushi Brisket$19.00
4 hours smoked Akaushi Brisket from Texas, 24 hours slow cooked, with grilled onions, smoked Gouda and BBQ sauce
Turkey District$17.00
Inhouse Smoked Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Bacon, Dijon Mustard, Mayo
Cadillac de Ville$16.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mustard, Ketchup
The Thrill is Gone$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, Pickles, Yellow Mustard
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

801 North Federal Highway

Hallandale FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

