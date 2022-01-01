Go
Toast

The Bluffton Room

In appreciation for your support, please enter PROMO code " curbside " at checkout to receive 15% off your entire order.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

15 Promenade St • $$$

Avg 4.7 (1786 reviews)

Popular Items

8 oz Filet$49.00
our prime filet, served with herbed baby Dutch potato, seasonal vegetables
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Grilled Artichoke$10.00
char grilled, served with our house aioli
She Crab$12.00
delicate crab, cream, and sherry
Nashville Chicken$12.00
Fried chicken breast sandwich, served Nashville Hot style, on brioche, with lettuce, onion, pickle and house frittes
Whipped Potato$8.00
Tenderloin Slider$16.00
brioche, sauteed onions, arugula, boursin cheese, horseradish, hand cut frittes
Cheese Burger$15.00
Hand formed patty of custom beef blend, cheddar cheese, brioche, hand cut frittes.
Served with mustard, Dukes mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Frittes$8.00
Caesar Salad$10.00
our famous tableside salad, prepared for you to enjoy at home. Dressing served on the side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15 Promenade St

Bluffton SC

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FARM Bluffton

No reviews yet

Inspired by the seasonal bounty of local produce and cultural traditions from around the world, we offer refined cuisine in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Sippin Cow Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Agave Side Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bluffton Brauhaus

No reviews yet

We are Alfred and Volker Kettering, 2 of the 3 brothers that grew up in a little village in SW Germany. We learned to appreciate quality food from the finest chef we have ever known, our mother.
Many of the recipes we prepare in the Brauhaus are hers, with maybe a little modification or two to make them our own. We know she would approve.
Come early. Stay late. A Brauhaus is a meeting place to relax after work, enjoy good food, and share a laugh or two late into the night. Both our parents and grandparents owned a Brauhaus and we are committed to bringing an authentic experience to the lowcountry.
We hope we see you soon.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston