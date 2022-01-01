Go
The Board and Brew

We're located in The Varsity just north of The University of Maryland Campus. Parking is available in the building in the building's lot. Please call with any questions, (240) 542-4613

SALADS • SANDWICHES

8150 Baltimore Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (2429 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$14.25
An 8-oz patty topped with cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, pickled onions, tomato on a potato roll.
Korean Pulled Pork$12.25
Pulled pork with an orange-Korean BBQ sauce, Asian slaw on ciabatta
Latte$4.75
A double shot of espresso with 8-oz of steamed milk
Healthy Egg Sandwich$6.50
Sourdough, egg whites, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella and sliced tomato
Buffalo Chicken$13.50
Battered chicken breast, buffalo sauce, romaine, sliced tomato and crumbled blue cheese
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.00
Two eggs, Swiss on a toasted everything, plain or whole wheat bagel
Pesto Chicken$14.25
Dijon marinated chicken, bacon, provolone, sliced tomato, basil pesto, pickled onions on ciabatta
Full BnB Platter$12.00
Two eggs, two buttermilk pancakes, home fries and your choice of bacon or sausage patty
Southwestern Egg Sandwich$8.00
over-easy egg, bacon, Swiss, avocado cream, fried tomato and arugula served on a jalapeno-everything bagel
Two-Egg Platter$9.75
Two eggs, sourdough toast, home fries and your choice of sausage or bacon
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

8150 Baltimore Ave

College Park MD

Sunday5:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:01 pm
Monday5:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 1:00 am
